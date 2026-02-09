Kazakhstan and Serbia mull over cooperation prospects

During the meeting at the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Astana, the parties discussed a wide range of issues, including political cooperation, trade, and economic relations. They also reviewed the schedule of bilateral events and visits planned for 2026.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

“Serbia is one of our most important partners in the Balkan region. We have established an effective institutional framework for cooperation, which includes regular political dialogue at the highest and high levels, interaction between the Friendship Groups in the Parliaments of our countries, as well as the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation,” noted Deputy Minister Kuantyrov.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to Serbia on November 18-19, 2024, as well as the decisions of the 4th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, held on August 8, 2025, in Almaty. In particular, satisfaction was expressed with the launch of direct air services between Astana and Belgrade, which is expected to stimulate the development of bilateral interaction between the peoples and business communities of the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to continue advancing Kazakh-Serbian relations based on mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation.

