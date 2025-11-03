Kazakhstan, Serbia launch direct flights between capitals to boost ties

An inaugural flight ceremony at Astana International Airport was attended by Kazakh Transport Deputy Minister Talgat Lastayev, SCAT Airlines President Vladimir Denisov, Serbian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Vladimir Jovičić, and First Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Astana International Airport Ruslan Pyshtanov.

The agreement to commence direct flights was reached following Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s trip to Serbia. The Kazakh Foreign Ministry and embassy in Serbia provided assistance in implementing the project.

Upon landing in Belgrade, a Kazakhstani delegation was greeted by Serbian National Assembly Speaker Ana Brnabić and Transport Deputy Minister Verica Ječmenica as instructed by President Aleksandar Vučić.

Speaking at the event, the Kazakh Transport Deputy Minister hailed the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade as a key step toward strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Serbia. “The new route will open up more opportunities for business, tourist and cultural cooperation between both nations’ peoples,” said Lastayev.

The Civil Aviation Committee reminded Kazakhstan and Serbia have a visa-free regime in place.

Kazkahstan's SCAT Airlines will run direct flights en route Astana-Belgrade-Astana twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays on Boeing 737 aircraft, with one flight expected to take five hours and 40 minutes.

As reported previously, Almaty-Warsaw direct flights are set to be launched in March 2026.