Almaty-Warsaw direct flight to be launched in Mar 2026

The first flight is scheduled for May 31, 2026.

According to the press service of Almaty International Airport, the flights will be operated four times a week in the summer season (on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays) and three times a week in the winter season (on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays).

The flight duration will be approximately 6.5 hours from Warsaw, and the return trip will be about one hour longer. Flights will be operated by Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Air Astana is set to launch the Almaty-Tokyo flight next March.