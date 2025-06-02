Book "Journey to Childhood" by Kazakh writer Berdibek Sokpakbayev donated to Foundation of the Crown Princess of Serbia

The novel was translated into Serbian by the Embassy.

According to Dijana Dobrota, Head of the Foundation, the book donation has become a wonderful tradition of collaboration between the Embassy and Foundation, centered on the power of books and education to connect cultures and inspire young minds.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Serbian side expressed its firm belief that this project has a lasting, positive impact-fostering friendship, understanding, and cultural exchange from an early age.

The donated books will be distributed to schools and children’s institutions across Serbia, where they will not only enrich libraries but also open a window into the literature and spirit of the Kazakh people.

In conclusion, Dijana Dobrota conveyed warm congratulations and best wishes from Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine to the children of Kazakhstan in honour of International Children’s Day.

The Crown Princess Katherine Foundation of Serbia was established in August 2001 to help children with special needs, orphans and abused children. Representative offices of the Foundation have been opened in Chicago, New York, Toronto and London (taking into account the large Serbian diasporas).

In 2024, the Embassy donated books ‘Kazakh Fairy Tales in Serbian’ to the Foundation.

Earlier, the UNESCO headquarters in Paris hosted a conference dedicated to the 100th anniversary of renowned Kazakh children’s literature writer Berdibek Sokpakbayev.