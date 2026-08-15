Kazakhstan, Serbia explore prospects for deeper trade and economic cooperation

On Friday, during meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Serbia Ivica Dačić, State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jović, Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade Jagoda Lazarević, and Minister for International Economic Cooperation Nenad Popović, the sides discussed further development of bilateral political, trade, and economic cooperation.

Photo source: gov.kz

The sides also reviewed progress in implementing the agreements reached following the official visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Serbia in 2024 and the visit of Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić to Astana in February 2026.

Promising areas of cooperation were identified in nuclear energy, agriculture, education, space and digital technologies, and artificial intelligence.

Photo source: gov.kz

As part of the visit, meetings were also held with representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Serbia and the Kazakhstan-Serbia Business Council, during which the prospects for expanding business contacts and promoting mutually beneficial projects were discussed.

Photo source: gov.kz

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening the Kazakhstan-Serbia partnership, particularly in the trade and economic sphere.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and Austria discussed oil shipping amid CPC concerns.