Kazakhstan, Austria discuss oil shipping amid CPC concerns

The ministers discussed the safety of international shipping and the stable supply of Kazakhstani oil to European markets amid the situation surrounding the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

During the call, both sides stressed the importance of ensuring the uninterrupted operation of the pipeline route, which carries a significant share of Kazakhstan’s oil exports to Europe. According to the ministry, around 56 percent of Austria’s crude oil imports from Kazakhstan are transported through the CPC.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on current international and regional issues.

Kosherbayev congratulated Austria on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027-2028 and expressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation with Austria within the United Nations.

The sides also emphasized the importance of maintaining regular diplomatic contacts and confirmed their readiness to further develop practical cooperation based on previously reached agreements, including those discussed during Meinl-Reisinger’s previous visit to Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan considers oil exports via the Baku-Supsa pipeline amid CPC restrictions.