Kazakhstan sends humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan

According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the shipment consisting of medications, medical equipment, bedding, tents, and other urgent necessities was sent from the state material reserve under the directive of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the respective resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Healthcare formed and sent a team of medical professionals to provide qualified assistance to affected communities.

The humanitarian aid, comprising 34 items and weighing 18 tons, is being transported by a Kazakh Defense Ministry aircraft and is set to reach Afghanistan today. Personnel and servicemen from the Ministry of Emergency Situations ensured the rapid preparation and shipment of the cargo.

Photo credit: Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan

The effort was coordinated with the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID).

“Guided by the principles of humanity and mutual assistance, the Republic of Kazakhstan continues to support friendly Afghanistan,” the agency's statement says.

Earlier, Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev held a telephone conversation with his Afghan counterpart Amir Khan Muttaqi, expressing condolences to the people of Afghanistan over the recent devastating earthquakes.