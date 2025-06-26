Kazakhstan sends 4.8 bln cu m of water for irrigation

It is planned to send 8.8 billion cubic meters of irrigation water at large. He said the country needs 12 billion cubic meters of water to irrigate 1.2 million hectares of arable land. Of which 97% fall on the southern regions of Kazakhstan.

This year, the crop season began 20 days before the average annual due to an abnormally warm spring and a shortage of precipitation. He stressed the Ministry works at regulating and systemizing water management to reduce irrigation water deficiency risks.

He noted that the conclusion of agreements between Kazsushar and farmers will ensure transparency in water supply terms, raise the responsibility of the parties and reduce illegal water use.

As written before, Uzbekistan will provide an additional 1.5bn cubic meters of irrigation water to Kazakhstan via Syrdarya River.