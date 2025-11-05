Kazakhstan sends 10th largest delegation to Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

During the two-week event, 270 sets of medals in 24 sports will be up for grabs. Medals in jujutsu and muay thai will be awarded in a landmark first for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

Launched in 2005 in Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Solidarity Games gather athletes from all continents, including Africa (27 states), Asia (25), Europe (3), and South America (2). This year’s Games are returning to Saudi Arabia after 20 years. The 1st Islamic Solidarity Games took place in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in 2005. With the second tournament being cancelled, then it took place in Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye.

According to the Kazakh Tourism and Sport Ministry, 98 athletes, including 48 male and 50 female, will represent Kazakhstan at the upcoming sixth Islamic Solidarity Games, which is the tenth largest delegation among 57 countries.

Over two decades, Team Kazakhstan has won a total of 134 medals, including 42 gold, 36 silver, and 56 bronze ones, at the Islamic Solidarity Games.

With 27 gold, 23 silver, and 39 bronze medals, Kazakhstan finished fifth overall at last year’s Games in Konya, Türkiye.

The sixth Islamic Solidarity Games are set to run through November 21.

