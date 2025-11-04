Kazakhstan shines with gold and three bronzes at World Shooting Para Sport Cup

Yerkin Gabbasov of Kazakhstan claimed the gold medal in the R1 men’s 10m air rifle standing event, scoring 250.6 points in the final. He outperformed Slovakia’s Radoslav Malenovsky, who finished second with 249.8 points, and Denmark’s Martin Joergensen, who took bronze with 226.9 points.

This victory marks Yerkin Gabbasov’s second career gold at the Para Shooting World Cup. In 2024, he triumphed in the R1 discipline at the competition in South Korea, scoring 250.3 points. Also, last year, he won a silver medal in the same discipline at the Paris Paralympic Games, scoring a total of 247.7 points.

In addition to Gabbasov’s success, Kazakhstani shooters earned three bronze medals. Yerkin Gabbasov and Anna Dovgelevich claimed bronze in the R10 mixed air rifle event, while Nikita Yermakov and Sevda Aliyeva took bronze in the P6 mixed air pistol discipline. In the R1 team rifle event, bronze went to Gabbasov, Arsen Muratov, and Ramazan Mukatayev.

The World Shooting Para Sport Cup runs from October 28 to November 5 in Al Ain, bringing together 202 athletes from 32 countries.







