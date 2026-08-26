Kazakhstan sees 10fold rise in Olympiad medalists from rural schools - Head of State

The President highlighted the progress made in Kazakhstan's education system, noting that last year, students took part in more than 30 prestigious international Olympiads and science competitions, winning over 1,000 medals.

Tokayev also pointed to the growing success of students from rural schools, where the number of national Olympiad medalists has increased tenfold. According to him, this indicates that the gap in education quality between urban and rural schools is narrowing significantly.

At the same time, the President stressed that it was still too early to rest on these achievements, as much work remained to be done effectively.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the plenary session of the annual Republican Conference of Teachers.