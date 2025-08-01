Kazakhstan sees slight increase in energy consumption in 2024

The Bureau said on Friday, coal represented 47.2% of the total primary energy consumption in 2024, natural gas 33.1% and crude oil and petroleum products 17.4%.

Final energy consumption reached 44,647.3 thousand tons of oil equivalent in 2024, a 2.9% increase compared with 2023.

In 2024, the housing sector was responsible for 36.5% or 16.3 million tons of oil equivalent of total energy final energy consumption, transport sector – 11.1 million toe and manufacturing – 9.9 million toe, reads the report.

According to the Bureau, heat accounted for 16.9% of total final energy consumption, electricity – 16.4% and coal – 12.7%.

Kazakhstan’s energy consumption per unit of GDP stood at 0.3 toe/USD in 2024, dipping 6.3% since 2015.

Renewable energy generation (excluding hydropower) represented 6.2% of total electricity generation in 2024, marking a stable growth, added the National Statistics Bureau.

Earlier, it was reported China is to build Kazakhstan’s third nuclear power plant.