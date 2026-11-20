Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov said Kazakhstan has exported 43,000 metric tons of beef so far this year, along with 30,000 metric tons of lamb and mutton.

Meanwhile, the country is implementing its Comprehensive Livestock Development Plan for 2026–2030, aimed at increasing annual meat production from 1.2 million to 1.8 million metric tons across all categories. The plan also targets an increase in milk production at agricultural enterprises from 1.4 million to 2.1 million metric tons.

"We have set clear productivity targets. At present, we have 64 calves for every 100 cows, but our goal is to increase that number to at least 80. We also aim to raise the average daily weight gain of cattle from 600–800 grams to 1.5–1.8 kilograms, while increasing annual milk yields at modern dairy farms to 10,000 liters per cow," Saparov said.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan continues to expand its dairy farming sector through a program based on the experience of the North Kazakhstan region.

Since 2023, financing has been provided for 102 dairy farm projects under the initiative, with 71 farms already commissioned.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov had announced that Kazakhstan's exports of processed agricultural products reached $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up nearly $1 billion from $2.5 billion during the same period last year.