The growth amounted to 35%, while the share of processed goods in the country’s total agricultural exports rose from 51.3% to 53.3%.

This is one of the key tasks set before us by the Head of State. Kazakhstan must earn revenue not only from grain sales but also from finished products. This represents a completely different level of economic returns from agriculture. Kazakhstan has a substantial raw material base to achieve this. We produce 18-20 million tons of wheat and 1-1.2 million tons of corn annually. This year, the corn harvest reached 1.7 million tons, said Saparov.

More than 5 million tons of grain are currently processed in Kazakhstan each year, including nearly 510,000 tons through deep-processing technologies.

In 2025, the country produced 145,100 tons of starch products, an increase of 21.8% year on year, as well as 21,000 tons of bioethanol, 2.2 times more than in 2024.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, six major facilities for the deep processing of wheat and corn, with a combined annual raw material processing capacity of 5.8 million tons, are planned to be commissioned by 2029. The Kazkrakhmal and Fufeng enterprises have already produced their first output.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s sunflower oil output more than doubled.