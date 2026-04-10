Kazakhstan sees record influx of ethnic Kazakhs from China

According to the Bureau of National Statistics and the Migration Service Committee, arrivals have reached high levels in recent years. In 2025 alone, 7,405 Chinese citizens moved to Kazakhstan for permanent residence, compared to just 249 in 2021, the lowest figure on record.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan confirmed that all those arriving for permanent residence are ethnic Kazakhs. According to the Migration Service Committee, 7,405 ethnic Kazakhs from China were granted kandas status in 2025, including 3,690 families.

“At present, the majority of kandas arriving from China are of working age, accounting for about 57.4%. Among them are qualified specialists in healthcare, agriculture, as well as individuals in creative fields,” the message reads.

Previously, most kandas settled in regions bordering China, such as the Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and Zhetysu regions. However, recent data indicate a shift in migration trends toward Astana and Almaty.

State support for resettled returnees in Kazakhstan has also been strengthened, with the value of housing certificates provided to newcomers reaching up to 7 million tenge.

“The main flow from China and Uzbekistan is linked to the presence of large ethnic Kazakh diasporas in those countries. Since 1991, more than 378,000 Kazakhs have returned to their historical homeland from China,” the Committee added.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that 3,335 ethnic Kazakhs have returned to the historical homeland since the beginning of 2026.