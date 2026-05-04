Kazakhstan sees population growth since early 2026

The primary contribution to growth was driven by natural population increase and positive net migration.

According to data, natural growth amounted to 42,879 people, while net migration stood at 5,208. The average population for the reporting period was 20,523,866.

Urban areas saw the most significant growth, with the population rising by 52,840 to reach 13,137,950, marking a 0.4 percent increase, higher than the national average, driven by births and net migration. In contrast, the rural population declined to 7,409,959, a drop of 4,753 people. Despite natural growth of 16,816, a heavy migration outflow of 21,569 caused this overall reduction.

Demographic data shows that Astana (1.44 percent), Shymkent (0.68 percent), and Almaty region (0.62 percent) are leading in overall growth, driven largely by internal migration. While Turkestan region and Shymkent dominate in natural population increase, sharp regional disparities exist: Turkistan and Zhambyl regions face the highest population outflows. Astana leads the country in net migration influx, with more than 18,000 arrivals.

Previously, Qazinform reported maternal mortality in Kazakhstan decline by 35% in five years.