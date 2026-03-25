Kazakhstan sees over 13% decline in tuberculosis cases

Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day, Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova joined a high-level WHO-led dialogue focusing on global efforts to meet End TB strategy targets and boost international cooperation in tackling tuberculosis.

Opening her remarks, the minister emphasized the importance of uniting global efforts to protect public health.

“Kazakhstan continues to implement systemic measures for the prevention, early detection and treatment of tuberculosis as part of the global End TB strategy. In recent years, the country has significantly modernized its tuberculosis care system,” she said in her address to participants.

Kazakhstan has introduced modern molecular genetic diagnostic methods that allow the disease to be detected and drug susceptibility to be determined within a few hours, with access to advanced laboratory diagnostics now available in all regional phthisiopulmonology centers.

According to the minister, the introduction of innovative treatment approaches, including shorter and fully oral therapy regimens, has significantly reduced treatment duration, improved effectiveness and enhanced patients’ quality of life.

Prevention remains a key priority, with Kazakhstan maintaining high coverage of the Bacillus Calmette–Guérin (BCG) vaccine, expanding preventive treatment for tuberculosis infection and introducing modern screening methods.

Thanks to these comprehensive measures, the country continues to see a steady decline in key epidemiological indicators.

“Over the past three years, tuberculosis incidence has decreased by 13.3%, mortality by 25%, and prevalence by 17.2%. Treatment success rates stand at 90.5% for drug-susceptible tuberculosis and 85.3% for drug-resistant cases, in line with international standards,” Alnazarova noted.

The minister noted that these results have been achieved through consistent government policy, sustained funding for anti-tuberculosis measures and active partnerships with international organizations.

“Kazakhstan remains firmly committed to implementing the global End TB strategy and is ready to continue active cooperation to achieve our shared goal — a world free of tuberculosis,” she concluded.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported Almaty is set to build 32 new healthcare facilities by 2030.