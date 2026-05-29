Kazakhstan sees no alternative to CPC for oil exports - Energy Ministry

According to the minister, the issue of changing transit tariffs through the CPC was discussed on May 28 during the V Eurasian Economic Forum.

“The issue was discussed yesterday, but a consensus among shareholders is required. Naturally, as a resource-rich country, we want to maintain the current tariffs, but this will be reviewed at the shareholders’ meeting,” Akkenzhenov said on the sidelines of the forum.

At the same time, the minister emphasized that Kazakhstan currently sees no alternative to CPC for transporting the bulk of its oil to international markets.

“At present, there is no alternative to this pipeline. Kazakhstan’s oil exports amount to about 60-70 million tons in total. There is no other pipeline today capable of transporting such volumes from Kazakhstan to international markets. Therefore, everything we are discussing concerns additional routes. We are considering any additional routes,” said Akkenzhenov.

The minister also stated that Kazakhstan uses the Kazakhstan-China pipeline, the Aktau-Makhachkala route, as well as transports part of its volumes across the Caspian Sea.

Speaking about the possibility of supplies via the Baku-Supsa route, he noted that Kazakhstan is ready to consider this option as an additional one, provided it proves to be economically feasible.

However, no official negotiations with the Azerbaijani side have been held yet.

Earlier, it was reported that a total of 70.52 million tons of oil were transported through the Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline system in 2025. Of this volume, 36.6 million tons came from the Tengiz field, 9.2 million tons - from Karachaganak, and 17 million tons - from Kashagan.