Kazakhstan sees 2.9tn tenge growth in budget revenues

The minister noted that despite external pressures and volatility in the global economy, the country’s budget system has remained stable and continues to meet all state obligations.

“State budget revenues totaled 21.9 trillion tenge, or 100.1% of the plan, representing an increase of 2.9 trillion tenge compared to the same period last year. Revenues of the republican budget reached 13.6 trillion tenge, up by 1.8 trillion tenge, with execution at 98%,” the minister said.

Local budgets also recorded steady growth, with revenues of 8.2 trillion tenge, exceeding the plan by over 384 billion tenge.

The minister noted that lower global oil prices—down $12 year-on-year and $5.4 below the forecast—along with a 3.8% decline in exports, resulted in a 37% drop in tax revenues from large enterprises.

“Despite external challenges, revenue performance remains stable, enabling reliable forecasts. This ensures that all state obligations — from social payments and salaries to regional transfers and development programs — will be fully fulfilled,” he explained.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan has fulfilled its 2025 oil export plan ahead of schedule.