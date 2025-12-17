Kazakhstan fulfills oil export plan ahead of schedule
Kazakhstan fulfilled its 2025 oil export plan ahead of schedule, Vice Minister of Energy Sungat Yesimkhanov reported presenting results of the oil and gas sector for January–November 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He said oil and gas condensate production since the beginning of the year reached 114.1% compared to the same period of 2024.
He revealed oil exports reached 73.4 million tons in 11 months, or 116.1% year-on-year, surpassing the 2025 plan of 70.5 million tons.
Gas production totaled 62.8 billion cubic meters, or 116.7% year-on-year, meeting the annual plan.
Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) output was 2.8 million tons, or 101.8% year-on-year.
Gas transit through Kazakhstan amounted to 64.5 billion cubic meters, or 100.9% year-on-year.
He added Kazakhstan produced oil products up to 14 million tons in January–November, exceeding last year’s level. The full-year plan is 14.5 million tons, in line with 2024 results.
The country’s petrochemical output totaled 567,600 tons, or 112.2% year-on-year. The 2025 plan is 590,000 tons, or 109.3% compared to 2024.