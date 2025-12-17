Kazakhstan fulfills oil export plan ahead of schedule

He said oil and gas condensate production since the beginning of the year reached 114.1% compared to the same period of 2024.

He revealed oil exports reached 73.4 million tons in 11 months, or 116.1% year-on-year, surpassing the 2025 plan of 70.5 million tons.

Gas production totaled 62.8 billion cubic meters, or 116.7% year-on-year, meeting the annual plan.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) output was 2.8 million tons, or 101.8% year-on-year.

Gas transit through Kazakhstan amounted to 64.5 billion cubic meters, or 100.9% year-on-year.

He added Kazakhstan produced oil products up to 14 million tons in January–November, exceeding last year’s level. The full-year plan is 14.5 million tons, in line with 2024 results.

The country’s petrochemical output totaled 567,600 tons, or 112.2% year-on-year. The 2025 plan is 590,000 tons, or 109.3% compared to 2024.