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    Kazakhstan sees 20% rise in master's degree applications

    05:12, 10 July 2026

    More than 61,000 applications have been submitted for the master's entrance testing in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Testing Center.

    а
    Collage source: gov.kz

    The figure is up 20 percent from 51,000 applications in 2025.

    The most popular fields of study among applicants are:

    • Pedagogical sciences
    • Engineering, manufacturing, and construction
    • Business, management, and law

    Earlier, the University of Arizona outlined three priorities for Kazakhstani students.

    Kazakhstan Education and Science Education Universities
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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