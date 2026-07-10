Kazakhstan sees 20% rise in master's degree applications
05:12, 10 July 2026
More than 61,000 applications have been submitted for the master's entrance testing in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Testing Center.
The figure is up 20 percent from 51,000 applications in 2025.
The most popular fields of study among applicants are:
- Pedagogical sciences
- Engineering, manufacturing, and construction
- Business, management, and law
Earlier, the University of Arizona outlined three priorities for Kazakhstani students.