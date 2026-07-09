University of Arizona outlines three priorities for Kazakhstani students

The University of Arizona became one of the first foreign universities with which educational cooperation was established in the context of systematic work to strengthen the country's scientific and educational potential. Presently, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan University and the University of Arizona are implementing a strategic partnership. Over 1,200 students are studying under joint programs. The first graduation will take place this year.

“The new Constitution of Kazakhstan defines education, science, and innovation as strategic directions of state policy. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has identified the development of human capital as one of our key priorities. We are forming a regional academic and research hub by introducing the best international practices and expanding scientific and research cooperation,” Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.

The President of the University of Arizona, Suresh Garimella, noted the successful pilot collaboration with Kozybayev University. It was emphasized that one of the priorities in the joint program is developing scientific research.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

“We have shown that the model of educational cooperation can be implemented and scaled to a larger number of students at Kozybayev University, as well as to other universities in the country. We have chosen three key priorities for ourselves: student success, scientific research, service to society, and the development of local communities. Each of these priorities is being put into practice at Kozybayev University through studying abroad, engagement, education, and other areas,” Suresh Garimella emphasized.

During the meeting, attention was paid to scientific and research cooperation. Kozybayev University and the University of Arizona are undertaking joint projects in water resources, agro-genomics, bioinformatics, sulfur processing, artificial intelligence, digital healthcare, and inclusive education.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

One of the projects aims to monitor, clean, and rationally use water resources in the North Kazakhstan region. Joint research is being conducted on genomic selection of crops and preservation of the gene pool of unique animals and plants of Kazakhstan, including the Caspian seal and Greig’s tulip. A project is being implemented to develop sulfur processing technologies and the production of high-value-added products – high-tech materials, fertilizers, and sorbents.

Lenses, polymers, and fertilizers from cheap sulfur

A project is being implemented to develop sulfur processing technologies and produce high-value-added products — high-tech materials, fertilizers, and sorbents. The meeting underscored the importance of further developing cooperation and improving the quality of human capital development.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek spoke about cooperation with the University of Arizona and the launch of joint commercial projects. The University of Arizona branch, based at Kozybayev University, is moving beyond education to carry out commercial projects for the domestic economy. The minister noted that the foreign university now provides not only training but also direct technology transfer.

"From a cheap asset like sulfur, we have now learned, with the help of our American partners, to make lenses, polymers, fertilizers, and absorbents. And there will be many such projects. Around 3.5 billion tenge in private investment has already been attracted for these scientific programs — for agriculture, water management, new materials, petrochemicals, and artificial intelligence. Thus, branches of foreign universities are not only educating but also providing technology transfer and adding high value to new products for various economic sectors," the minister said.

The University of Arizona branch currently has over 1,200 students, with 36 U.S. educators supporting the educational process. The first graduation of 131 students will take place this weekend. All graduates have either secured employment or received invitations from leading foreign universities.

Suresh Garimella said the University of Arizona has been cooperating with Kazakhstan for several years and was honored to be the country's first major international university partner. He noted their extensive experience in water resources, agriculture, genomics, and mining — all areas important to Kazakhstan. Furthermore, the university president emphasized that they are selective about their partnerships, with Kazakhstan being an excellent example due to its development, demography, location, and leadership's commitment to education and economic growth.

Qazinform News Agency reported earlier that Kazakhstan and Arizona explored deeper ties in trade, education, and investment.