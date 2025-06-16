30 renewable energy projects involving Chinese companies underway in Kazakhstan

“Energy has traditionally been the cornerstone of the Kazakhstan–China partnership. Our cooperation has moved beyond raw material exports — together, we’re developing a technologically advanced ecosystem. At present, 30 renewable energy projects involving Chinese companies are underway, with a total capacity of 1,700 kW,” said Kazakh Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov at the The I Regional Energy Forum.

He also highlighted the signing of several key agreements with CNPC, including a supplementary deal to expand the Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity to 12 million tons, an agreement to build a urea production plant in the Aktobe region, and a tripartite statement by the Ministry of Energy, QazaqGaz, and CNPC on the "Northern-1" project and broader hydrocarbon cooperation.

"Efforts are ongoing to expand oil pipeline infrastructure in both Kazakhstan and China. We also see significant potential in the development of hydrogen energy. The Ministry of Energy has approved a comprehensive hydrogen strategy that encompasses production, transportation, and conversion into electricity," the minister added.

As reported earlier, the I Central Asia – China Regional Energy Forum has kicked off in Astana.