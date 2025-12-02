Kazakhstan sees 1.5-fold increase in petrochemical output

He noted that petrochemical production is currently handled by "Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc." LLP, Neftekhim Ltd. LLP, Shymkent Chemical Company LLP, and Atyrau Oil Refinery LLP.

The minister stated that future output growth will be supported by the launch of new projects.

In particular, projects for the production of alkylate, butadiene, and urea are currently at the design stage, while active construction is underway for the polyethylene production project, with orders already placed for long-cycle equipment.

“To support the structured development of the industry, the ministry is drafting the Law “On the petrochemical industry,” which will provide transparent and predictable rules essential for long-term growth and the adoption of innovative technological solutions,” Akkenzhenov said.

He also reported that as part of Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries LLP’s digitalization initiative, the company successfully integrated the SAP ERP system, automating and digitizing the entire supply contract management cycle.

“This has cut contract preparation time by 80 percent, reduced the overall process duration by 30 percent, and enhanced accuracy, transparency, and efficiency in partner interactions,” the minister added.

Earlier Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan is set to launch over 40 industrial projects by the end of the year.