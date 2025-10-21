Kazakhstan seeks to widen range of exports to Azerbaijan

He stressed that Azerbaijan is a key partner for Kazakhstan in the Caucasus region.

"In 2024, trade turnover between our countries amounted to $534 million, of which $485.3 million accounted for the export of Kazakhstani products, and $48.6 million for imports from Azerbaijan. For January-August 2025, mutual trade reached $343.3 million, with Kazakhstan's exports totaling $290.8 million, while imports from Azerbaijan grew by over 58%," Abildabekov said.

Kazakhstan’s key exports comprise wheat, oil, petroleum products, and foodstuffs, whereas its imports mainly include metal structures, aluminum, polymers, alcoholic beverages, and fruits.

According to the Vice Minister, the potential for mutual trade remains high.

"Kazakhstan proposes expanding its export basket by including a wide range of agricultural products totaling about 14.5 million tons: from grains and oilseeds to processed goods such as flour, sunflower oil, and potatoes. These products could form the basis for mutual trade and add new practical dimensions to the agricultural partnership between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan," Aidar Abildabekov added.

Kazinform previously reported that as part of the Azerbaijani President's state visit to Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev witnessed the signing of a total of 15 documents on cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, digitalization and AI, industrial safety, healthcare and statistics, cultural and humanitarian ties.