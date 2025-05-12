Kazakhstan seeks to sign $5bn worth of business contracts with UAE

During the meeting, the Head of State hailed the significance of the visit to boost strategic cooperation between the two nations.

Your visit is of great importance, as we seek to sign up to 20 business agreements worth around five billion US dollars. They include different projects aimed at developing our economies, said President Tokayev, expressing confidence that if fully realized, the projects are to provide a strong impetus to bilateral cooperation and meet the interests of both countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President said that the UAE is among the top ten foreign investors in Kazakhstan, with the UAE’s investments in Kazakhstan increasing by more than 100% last year to exceed 1 billion US dollars.

Hailing the UAE’s leadership and growth, Tokayev expressed support for President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as readiness to do his utmost to further boost partnership with the UAE in different spheres of the economy.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the Akorda Presidential Palace on Monday.