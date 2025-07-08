Kazakhstan seeks to reach consensus on trade with U.S.

Earlier, President Donald Trump posted a letter addressed to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his Truth Social platform on imposing new tariffs of 25% on all Kazakh products.

The bulk of Kazakhstani exports will be subject to exemptions from the new tariffs, including key raw materials and strategic commodities such as oil, uranium, silver, ferroalloys, tantalum, and titanium. According to estimates, the new tariffs will not affect around 95% of Kazakhstani exports to the U.S., reads the statement.

The Ministry said the Kazakh government sent concrete proposals and initiatives aimed at improving mutual trade to the White House as part of efforts to ensure the predictable trade system. “Kazakhstan seeks to reach a consensus on market access and trade conditions”.