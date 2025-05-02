Kazakhstan seeks to privatize, liquidate 475 entities with state participation

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin delivered a report on the work under way to reduce the role of the state in the economy, increase small-sized businesses’ contribution to the GDP. It was highlighted that the state’s participation is to decline only in socially significant and strategic sectors.

In turn, Marat Omarov, chair of the Competition Protection and Development Agency, spoke about the measures taken to prevent barriers to competition.

Following the meeting, 475 economic entities with state participation subject to privatization, merger and liquidation until 2030 were identified. Of these, half are included in the action plan for 2025/26.

The Kazakh Premier urged timely implementation of the decree.

