Kazakh PM instructs to commission rural healthcare facilities in time

The project initiated by the Head of State is expected to open modern first aid posts in over 650 rural settlements.

The Prime Minister stressed, the project will help bring healthcare to rural areas and improve the quality of medical services using advanced equipment.

The Government allocated 120 billion tenge for the construction of primary care facilities and 31 billion tenge for the reconstruction of district hospitals.

The Head of State charged with using the means of the Special State Fund for the development of the national project. Over 31 billion tenge was channeled for the construction of 145 primary care facilities and 13 interdistrict hospitals.

As of today, the construction of healthcare facilities has come to an end in five regions, including Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan and Turkistan regions.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister instructed the Healthcare Ministry to monitor weekly the progress of the construction of all 188 healthcare facilities and the reconstruction of hospitals and akimats to commission all the planned healthcare facilities in time.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan will construct 188 health facilities in rural areas by yearend.