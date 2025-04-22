Kazakhstan seeks to launch new special economic zone

The corresponding draft government order was already developed by the country’s Industry and Construction Ministry.

Set to be built before December 31, 2049, Korkyt Ata special economic zone is to occupy an area of 106 hectares in Kyzylorda region.

Korkyt Ata special economic zone is set to promote domestic and foreign investment, provide an economic and institutional environment for private sector development, increase transit transport and logistics potential as well as trade and logistics ties, enhance tourism and promote highly efficient, competitive tourist infrastructure.

An idea of building a new special economic zone came after Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov’s visit to Kyzylorda region.

Currently, 15 special economic zones operate across Kazakhstan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is to launch a unified TravelStan travel app by the yearend.