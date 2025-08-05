130 projects set for implementation at early stage of Almaty Airport development

According to Goker Kose, the plan eyes investment in expansion and modernization of the airport’s infrastructure at five stages.

He said: “130 projects worth 365 million US dollars in investment are slated for implementation at the early stage, set to be completed by late 2028”.

One of the major projects will be full modernization of the domestic terminal and construction of a new taxiway stretching 4,400 meters. The main runway will be fully dismantled and replaced with a new one with concrete pavement. A cargo apron and maintenance hangar will also be constructed. A deicing pad with a reagent collection and processing system will be built as well, said Goker Kose.

Early-stage investments for the airport development program also cover reconstruction of a VIP-apron and aircraft parking stands, construction of an airfield complex and fuel infrastructure upgrade as well as a new hotel near the airport and multi-level car parking.

Goker Kose added: “The airport has serviced 12.5 million passengers, half of whom are foreigners, in 2025. There are 150 flights operated on a daily basis.”

We are creating a modern, sustainable and technological infrastructure capable of handling up to 40 million passengers a year, he said.

President of Almaty Airport Goker Kose suggested nearly 1.5 billion US dollars to be invested in the airport’s development in 25 years.

