Kazakhstan seeks to digitalize urban-planning data before October 1

Bektenov said: “The construction sector is among the most significant contributors to the Kazakh economy, with construction works exceeding 1 trillion tenge in the first quarter of this year, up 17% year-over-year”.

Kazakhstan commissioned 3.7 million square meters of housing, a 7.5% on-year growth, he said.

The Kazakh Premier noted that digital adoption in the infrastructure sector stands at over 90%, urging to complete full digital transformation of urban-planning data, including engineering network schemes and urban-planning documents, before October 1 this year.

Bektenov also tasked to detect and eliminate data discrepancies due to boundary differences of some populated areas as well as erroneous land surveys, adopt AI in the construction sector as well as take systemic measures for issuing technical specifications in digital format.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had instructed to timely commission rural healthcare facilities.