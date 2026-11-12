Kazakhstan seeks to boost exports and strengthen logistics ties with Moldova

The two prime ministers discussed opportunities to strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation, develop transport and logistics links, and expand collaboration in the energy sector.

Bektenov emphasized that Moldova is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan. During the meeting, the sides identified promising areas for increasing bilateral trade, with particular attention given to expanding Kazakhstani exports and developing transport routes between the two countries.

The discussions also covered the potential use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and Moldova's logistics infrastructure.

For his part, Vasile Tofan spoke positively about Kazakhstan's ongoing reforms aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth. He also highlighted the country's strengthening position in the international energy market and expressed Moldova's interest in intensifying business ties with Kazakhstan.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in key economic sectors.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan signed $1.2 billion in agreements at COP31 in Antalya.