Kazakhstan seeks to boost energy security with new areas for gas exploration in 2026

The decision follows the directives from the Head of State to increase the resource potential of natural gas. The ministry noted systemic work is underway to expand the raw material base and ensure the country's long-term energy security.

In 2025, five subsoil use contracts for Maldybay, Shalkar, Akkuduk, Severny-2, and Saralzhyn natural gas sites were concluded. The ministry highlighted that a number of projects involves partners, while part the work is carried out by a relevant subsidiary of the national company.

Additionally, talks and contract preparation for separate sites, including Severny-1 and KT-III, are ongoing. Geological and geophysical surveys are underway at the Kamenkovskyi site.

The ministry said completion of interpretation of 3D seismic data for the KT-III area had allowed it to move to the project economic assessment stage.

In parallel, a comprehensive report has been prepared on the creation of new underground gas storage facilities along main gas pipelines, which is set to enhance gas supply stability.

In 2026, Kazakhstan plans to expand exploration efforts by obtaining three state geological survey licenses for the Central Caspian, Tengiz, and Shu-Sarysu basins. In addition, an analysis of the Balkhash sedimentary basin's potential will be conducted to adjust future exploration programs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan announces funding for geological exploration in 2026.