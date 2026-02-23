Kazakhstan announces funding for geological exploration in 2026

The Kazakh Government issued an order on Monday, providing over 40.7 billion tenge in funding for carrying out comprehensive geological exploration works in 2026.

The GS2-50 program envisages the use of modern geophysical, remote sensing, and geochemical survey methods, as well as deep digital data processing, allowing to generate accurate geological maps and identify promising areas. This year’s plans include conducting airborne geophysical and field surveys, including geochemistry, as well as drilling of pits and ditches. Following the conclusion of the field season, a preliminary laboratory analysis of samples will be carried out.

Special attention is being given to the specialized study of identified and previously known ore zones and promising areas, as well as to the evaluation of ore fields with the estimation of forecast resources. The results obtained will serve as the basis for launching detailed prospecting and exploration work. Geological surveying will cover the territories of Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Mangystau, and Turkшstan regions, as well as Abai and Ulytau regions.

Additionally, six 2D seismic exploration projects are planned in the poorly studied, oil- and gas-prospective sedimentary basins of Shu-Sarysu and North Torgai. At present, the level of their geological exploration does not allow for a reliable assessment of oil and gas potential or hydrocarbon resource capacity. Conducting seismic surveys will make it possible to identify promising sites for localization of oil and gas deposits, as well as to assess their potential volumes. Work in this area is an important part of state policy aimed at the efficient use of natural resources, the development of the geological exploration industry, and the creation of a foundation for attracting investment in subsoil use.

All projects are set to be completed by late 2028. Overall, nearly 240 billion tenge, or 500 million US dollars, has been allocated over a three-year period for state geological exploration. The implementation of these measures will increase the level of geological knowledge of the country’s territory, identify promising sites for further study, and create conditions for replenishing Kazakhstan’s mineral resource base.

