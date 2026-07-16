Kazakhstan seeks to become key Eurasian logistics hub – Tokayev

According to him, Kazakhstan's strategic goal is to become a major transport and logistics hub linking China with Central Asia, the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Europe.

The President said 13 international transport corridors currently run through Kazakhstan, with about 85% of rail freight traffic between China and Europe passing through the country. He added that Kazakhstan has invested more than $35 billion in transport and logistics infrastructure over the past 15 years, building new railway lines and expanding capacity along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).

Modern transport corridors are no longer defined by infrastructure alone, with competitiveness increasingly driven by the speed of data exchange, digital integration, and logistics transparency. To support these efforts, Kazakhstan is building a unified digital ecosystem for international freight transport, with the Smart Cargo platform serving as its flagship project. Designed as a single digital window, the platform integrates customs, logistics, and commercial services into one digital environment.

The initiative is designed to create a unified digital transport space across Eurasia, allowing goods to cross borders as quickly and efficiently as data moves through digital networks. Tokayev said Kazakhstan and China could jointly set new global standards for more efficient international trade and invited Chinese technology, logistics and infrastructure companies to take part in the project.

The Head of State also outlined opportunities for cooperation in the development of critical minerals. He noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the world's leading countries in reserves of several strategic minerals and intends to develop value-added production in partnership with international companies.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Shanghai for a working visit at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.