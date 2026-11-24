The Prime Minister announced the instruction at a Government meeting on Tuesday, noting that developing the digital economy and expanding the use of artificial intelligence require substantial computing capacity. “In this regard, major data center construction projects are currently being carried out in Kazakhstan,” he added.

It is important not only to build these facilities but also to create the conditions for their full operation, said Bektenov.

The Prime Minister emphasized that electricity requirements, access to power grids and potential demand for computing services must be assessed at the planning stage.

He warned against allowing completed facilities to remain idle because of inadequate infrastructure or insufficient demand.

Bektenov therefore tasked the Ministries of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development and Energy, working jointly with investors, with finalizing the data center commissioning schedule within two months.

The plan must account for the required power capacity, connections to engineering and utility networks, as well as measures to ensure that the facilities are fully utilized.

Earlier, an expert highlighted the three key factors for building data centers in Kazakhstan.