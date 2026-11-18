According to him, Kazakhstan’s cold winter climate offers favourable conditions for data center operations, as low outdoor temperatures allow facilities to use outside air to cool servers, reducing electricity consumption.

“For example, when it gets too hot inside your home during winter, you slightly open a window. Data centers can be cooled in the same way by using cold outdoor air. This creates favourable conditions for their operation,” Balaras explained.

However, the situation changes during the summer months. As temperatures rise, specialised cooling equipment will be required to maintain optimal operating conditions for servers. Balaras therefore stressed the importance of selecting energy-efficient technologies that ensure effective cooling while minimising electricity consumption.

Photo credit: Kazinform

He noted that energy consumption is not the only challenge facing data center developers. Water availability is another important factor, as some cooling systems require substantial amounts of water, potentially creating difficulties in regions already experiencing water shortages.

The expert also highlighted the impact of air quality on data center operations. Dust storms occurring in certain parts of Kazakhstan may negatively affect the operation of equipment, making the installation of effective air filtration systems an essential part of facility design.

“Three issues should be given particular attention: the proper selection of equipment, water scarcity and air quality. Engineers need to comprehensively assess all these factors and develop effective solutions,” Balaras emphasised.

He added that data center projects in Kazakhstan should be designed with the consideration of both the country's cold winters and hot summers. Taking these climatic conditions into consideration would help reduce electricity and water consumption while ensuring efficient facility operations.

Earlier, Balaras stated that addressing Kazakhstan’s electricity shortage should not rely solely on commissioning new generation capacities. Instead, he highlighted the importance of prioritising energy efficiency and expanding opportunities for electricity exchange with neighbouring countries.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s Data Center Valley project could generate $3.1 billion in annual export revenue.