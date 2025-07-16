President Tokayev signs amendments to Criminal Law

There have been amendments to the Criminal, Criminal Procedure, Penal Codes, Code on Marriage (Matrimony) and Family, laws on operative-search activities, payments and payment systems, and so on.

The first section of amendments was adopted to ensure the stability of the Criminal Law. The second block stipulates improvements to the Criminal Law and increased responsibility for some criminal acts of public danger. The third section enshrines greater protection of the rights of citizens as well as enhanced adversarial principle and its optimization in criminal proceedings. The final section allows for improvements to the Penal Law, informed the press service of Akorda.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the Tax Code.