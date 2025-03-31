EN
    Kazakhstan secures victory at 2025 UEFA U19 Futsal Championships

    09:31, 31 March 2025

    Kazakhstan's U19 futsal team secured a win in their final match of the main round at the 2025 UEFA Futsal Championships, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    In the third round of Group 3, Kazakhstan defeated Belarus with the score 2-1. Kazakhstan took the lead in the 14th minute thanks to a goal from Belarus' Alexander Kabanov. A minute later, Almerbek Tleubergen doubled the lead for Kazakhstan. In the 40th minute, Anatoly Kuznetsov pulled one back for Belarus, reducing the deficit.

    As a result, Kazakhstan's youth team claimed their first victory in the main qualifying round and finished third in the group with three points. Belarus ended the round without any points, finishing last in the group. The first place in the final round will be contested by Portugal and France.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani Shaidorov has won a silver at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships.

