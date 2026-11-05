Kazakhstan, Germany ink 11 deals in Berlin to boost Alatau City development

The sides discussed attracting German investment and technology into industry, energy, construction, and urban infrastructure.

A meeting with Levin Holle, Foreign Policy and Economic Adviser to the Federal Chancellor of Germany, covered the creation of a Kazakh-German investment and financial platform, proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to Germany in September 2026. Infrastructure and industrial development projects of Alatau City were proposed as pilots.

Kanat Bozumbayev also met with Olaf Joachim, State Secretary at the German Federal Ministry for Housing, Urban Development and Building, to discuss integrating cutting-edge construction technologies and energy-efficient solutions.



Separately, prospects for bilateral economic cooperation were reviewed during a meeting with Gunther Krichbaum, Minister of State for Europe at the German Federal Foreign Office.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The centerpiece of the Berlin leg of the roadshow was the Alatau City Investment Round Table, organized in partnership with the German Eastern Business Association and the Federation of German Industries (BDI). Kanat Bozumbayev presented investment opportunities in the new development, alongside the framework of its special legal regime, which guarantees investor protections and tax incentives.



In discussions with BDI Executive Board Member Wolfgang Niedermark, the sides explored German corporate participation in the 2026–2028 Roadmap for Industrial, Technological, and Raw Material Cooperation, as well as establishing manufacturing facilities within Alatau City.

Photo: primeminister.kz

A meeting with executives from Henkel, SVEVIND Energy, Textima, dena, and other major firms covered industrial localization, energy and water infrastructure, engineering cooperation, and plans for a multidisciplinary medical center.

The Berlin event concluded with the signing of 11 cooperation agreements spanning industrial manufacturing, machinery, construction, healthcare infrastructure, urban security, and unmanned technology.

Photo: primeminister.kz

The Alatau City investment roadshow will next move to Frankfurt am Main. The program includes meetings with German banks and financial institutions, alongside an investment roundtable with the business community. targeting project financing. The main topic is the financing of Alatau City infrastructure and investment projects.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that a school with British educational programs may open in Alatau City.