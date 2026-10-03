Kazakhstan secures mixed team judo silver at 2026 Asian Games

The Kazakhstani team advanced to the final, where it faced hosts Japan.

Japan secured a 4-0 victory in the decisive matchup, leaving Kazakhstan in second place in the mixed team competition.

The Kazakhstani squad for the event included Aidar Arapov, Gusman Kyrgyzbayev, Marat Baikamurov, Azhar Askhat, Aida Toishibekova, Meruyert Sarsenova, Bakytzhan Abdurakhmanov, Adilet Almat, Dana Abdirova, Esmigul Kuyulova, Yerassyl Kazhybayev and Ekaterina Tokareva.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s men’s water polo team had won the silver medal at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.