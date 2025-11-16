Kazakh taekwondo athlete secures bronze at ISG 2025

On the opening day of the taekwondo (WT) competition, Aimukasheva grabbed the first medal for Kazakhstan’s national team in this discipline. Competing in the women’s 57 kg weight category, she advanced to the semi-finals but lost 0:2 to Turkish contender Hatice Kübra İlgün. In the bronze medal bout, however, Aimukasheva defeated Maria Sainabou Marchlinski of Gambia 2:1.

Her path to the podium included victories over Zeinab Rhamadataher Harouna of Niger in the round of 16 and Fadia Khirfan of Palestine in the quarterfinals.

So far, the Kazakh team has secured 37 medals at the Games - 11 gold, 12 silver, and 14 bronze. A total of 98 athletes are representing Kazakhstan at the event.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that Muay Thai fighter Turar Duisekhan secured Kazakhstan's 11th gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games 2025.