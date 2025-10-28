EN
    Bekassyl Assambek bags 12th gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Youth Games

    22:46, 28 October 2025

    Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestler Bekassyl Assambek won the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.

    Photo credit: NOC

    The athlete won first place in the boys' 60 kg weight class. In the final bout, Bekassyl Assambek defeated Yong Hun Yu of North Korea with a 4-1 score.

    Another wrestler of Kazakhstan, Bakdaulet Agabek, secured the bronze medal. In the 45 kg class, he edged out Japan's Riku Furusawa, winning 3-2.

    Bakdaulet Agabek
    Photo credit: NOC

    Earlier, Kazakh boxer Sanzhar Matassov claimed bronze at the Asian Youth Games.

    Sport Kazakhstan Wrestling Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
