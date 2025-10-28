Bekassyl Assambek bags 12th gold for Kazakhstan at Asian Youth Games
22:46, 28 October 2025
Kazakhstan's freestyle wrestler Bekassyl Assambek won the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Manama, Bahrain, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete won first place in the boys' 60 kg weight class. In the final bout, Bekassyl Assambek defeated Yong Hun Yu of North Korea with a 4-1 score.
Another wrestler of Kazakhstan, Bakdaulet Agabek, secured the bronze medal. In the 45 kg class, he edged out Japan's Riku Furusawa, winning 3-2.
Earlier, Kazakh boxer Sanzhar Matassov claimed bronze at the Asian Youth Games.