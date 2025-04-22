Kazakhstan secures 1st victory at U18 Ice Hockey World Championships

Alexander Simakhin and Daniil Medvedev scored within a three-minute span, giving Kazakhstan an early lead in the first period, while Yegor Kravchenko and Timur Mindubayev extended the lead to 4–0 in the second.

The third period saw no goals, sealing a 4-0 win for Kazakhstan — their first victory at the World Championship in Székesfehérvár, Hungary.

Kazakhstan, led by head coach Sergei Starygin, will take on Denmark in their next match on April 23.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan women’s ice hockey team has defeated Slovenia at the IIHF Women’s World Championship Division IB in Dumfries, United Kingdom.