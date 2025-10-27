Kazakhstan secures 1st place at Asia Rugby Emirates Sevens Trophy 2025 in Oman

The tournament featured a group stage (pools) followed by knockout rounds — quarterfinals, semifinals, and the final. Kazakhstan competed in a group with Kyrgyzstan, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, dominating all matches before confidently advancing through the knockout stage.

On Day 1 of the group stage (October 25), Kazakhstan won all three of its matches, topping the group and securing a spot in the playoffs as one of the leading teams. They began with a 44–0 rout of Kyrgyzstan, followed by another shutout victory over Saudi Arabia at 27–0. In their final group match against Qatar, Kazakhstan prevailed 34–7 — the only game in which their opponents scored — yet remained firmly in control throughout.

On Day 2 of the playoffs (October 26), Kazakhstan continued its dominant run, overwhelming Afghanistan 41–0 in the semifinal without conceding a single point, while India defeated Saudi Arabia 17–0 in the other semifinal. In the final, Kazakhstan delivered a commanding 27–0 victory over India, again keeping their opponents scoreless. This decisive win not only secured the championship title but also earned Kazakhstan promotion to Division 1 of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series.

“Kazakhstan’s team demonstrated outstanding defense — conceding only 7 points throughout the tournament — alongside a powerful attack, winning every match. This marks a path to gold medals and Kazakhstan’s historic return to the elite of Asian Rugby Sevens,” the ministry noted.

By the end of the tournament, Kazakhstan and India earned promotion to the top division, while Uzbekistan and Chinese Taipei were relegated to a lower tier.

