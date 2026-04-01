Kazakhstan secures $125 mln worth of export deals with China on first day of SCO forum

In his opening remarks, Minister Shakkaliyev stated Kazakhstan views China as a strategic partner and consistently develops cooperation in trade, investment, and industrial cooperation.

Under the leadership of our heads of state, Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached the level of an eternal comprehensive strategic partnership, demonstrating steady growth in trade turnover, expansion of investment cooperation, and deepening of industrial cooperation. Today, China is Kazakhstan's largest trading partner, and Kazakhstan, in turn, remains a reliable supplier of energy resources, agricultural products, and raw materials for the Chinese economy, said Shakkaliyev.

Photo credit: Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry

The three-year period has seen bilateral trade turnover demonstrate steady and dynamic growth, rising from 41 billion US dollars in 2023 to 48.7 billion US dollars in 2025.

These impressive figures reflect the high complementarity of the two countries' economies, the pragmatic work of enterprises, as well as significant support from such developed regions of China as Shandong Province, said the minister.

"The 'Export to China' platform builds an effective environment for direct business interaction and access to the market of Shandong Province and China as a whole," he added.

Also, Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Arman Shakkaliyev had talks with Shandong Province Deputy Governor Wen Nuan and Qingdao City Mayor Ren Gang to discuss key areas for the development of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, including industrial cooperation, logistics, and the introduction of modern technologies.

As the minister said, "Kazakh-Chinese cooperation now is at an unprecedentedly high level and demonstrates steady positive dynamics." According to him, "it is important not only to increase trade volumes but also to ensure its qualitative transformation - with a focus on high value-added products and the development of processing."

Particular focus was placed to the implementation of joint investment projects. Kazakhstan confirmed its readiness to create joint productions using advanced and environmentally friendly technologies.

It is fundamentally important for us that new productions comply with high international environmental standards and contribute to sustainable development, stressed the minister.

The sides also noted the importance of interregional cooperation, with Shandong Province being China's leading industrial and trade centers and an important partner of Kazakhstan.

By late 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Shandong Province reached 2.2 billion US dollars, demonstrating high growth. Minister Shakkaliyev said he is assured that the intensification of interregional interaction will give additional impetus to the development of the entire complex of Kazakh-Chinese partnership

As part of the event, the minister also visited the national pavilion of Kazakhstan, which showcased products from domestic manufacturers. The exhibition demonstrated the country's export potential and the readiness of Kazakhstani companies to expand their presence in the Chinese market. The minister also highlighted the practical focus of the event, noting that "the format of direct dialogue and B2B meetings will allow moving to specific agreements and launching joint projects in the shortest possible time."

During the forum, Kazakhstan's opportunities for increasing non-resource exports, developing e-commerce, and forming sustainable value chains were presented.

In conclusion, Minister Shakkaliyev stated Kazakhstan aims to further deepen cooperation with China: "We view China as a key and priority partner and are confident that through joint efforts we can bring our interaction to a qualitatively new level."

The Kazakh minister also visited the production facilities of Haier in Qingdao City - one of the world leaders in household appliances and "smart home" digital solutions.

Furthermore, meetings were held with the leadership of leading companies in Shandong Province - Qingdao Dadu Grain Co., Ltd. and RuiXue Global Co., Ltd., during which prospects for the development of investment cooperation, expansion of agricultural product supplies, and implementation of joint projects were discussed, including the creation of modern productions and the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies in Kazakhstan.

On the first day of the forum, Kazakhstani companies have signed agreements with Chinese partners for the supply of products worth about 125 million US dollars, including feed meal, oilseeds, and other agricultural products.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the Kazakhstan-China Year of Culture opens in Beijing.