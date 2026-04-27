Kazakhstan seals green energy pact with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

The text of the law will be officially published in the press.

The heads of state of the three countries signed the agreement on November 13, 2024, in Baku.

The document aims to establish a strategic partnership based on the legal equality of the parties to strengthen cooperation in clean energy and energy efficiency, implement joint projects for the production and trade of environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia, and create unified technical and administrative conditions to ensure reliable cross-border transmission of renewable electricity.

Key provisions of the agreement include:

identifying technical and commercial terms to ensure reliable and uninterrupted transmission of green electricity, introducing new energy efficiency technologies, and developing infrastructure for energy exports to Europe and other regions;

supporting the expansion of domestic networks and exploring the possibility of connecting to the Black Sea Energy submarine power cable;

establishing a Steering Committee on a parity basis (holding sessions no less than twice annually) and a Working Group to develop annual cooperation plans;

setting a confidentiality regime for information obtained through cooperation, and determining dispute resolution procedures through consultations and negotiations, and so on.

As Qazinform previously reported, the established strategic cooperation among Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Azerbaijan is a historic step that not only strengthens regional energy security but also elevates the global green transformation to a new level.