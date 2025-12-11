Kazakhstan scores 14 goals at IIHF World Junior Championships

Teams from Kazakhstan, Slovenia, Norway, Austria, France, and Ukraine are competing for the single promotion spot to the elite division.

In the latest round, Kazakhstan took on France. The team recorded 33 shots on goal, 14 of which found the net — their strongest performance of the tournament so far. France jumped out to a 2–0 lead in the first period, but Kazakhstan cut the deficit with a goal before the break.

Team Kazakhstan dominated the second period, scoring four of the five goals recorded in that stretch. The third period turned into a goal fest, with Kazakhstan striking nine times and France adding three of their own. When the final buzzer sounded, Kazakhstan had sealed a convincing 14–6 victory.

Kazakhstan’s captain, Asanali Sarkenov, who scored four goals in the game, was named the team’s best player.

Following three games, Kazakhstan stands second in the table, just two points adrift of Norway. The sides are set to meet in the next round, where only the group’s winner will advance to the elite division.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Transfermarkt has published its rankings of the countries competing in the main stage of the 2025-2026 UEFA Champions League.