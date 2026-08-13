Kazakhstan saves over 8 bn tenge through sports reforms

The ministry's reforms have already produced tangible results, with annual funding for youth sports schools nearly doubling from 233,000 to 415,000 tenge per student. Salaries for youth sports school coaches have also increased by 30%, while 3,511 coaches and instructors have begun undergoing the relevant assessment.

Yuriy Melnichenko, Olympic wrestling champion and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Athletes' Council, said the changes were already delivering practical results and stressed the importance of maintaining the current course.

The changes have also extended to the management of sports organizations. Since September 2025, a unified executive rotation system has been in place, with heads of sports organizations appointed through open competition. Of 112 appointments made so far, 86, or 76%, were filled through this process.

According to the ministry, the reforms are designed to improve the efficiency of public spending, strengthen support for coaches and athletes, develop the country's sports talent pool, improve governance and encourage private investment in the sector.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina had advanced to the final of the 2026 WTA 1000 National Bank Open tournament in Toronto.